Cowboys sign Luke McCown to one-year deal

Authorities in Panola County are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead and another injured.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Friday night the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher and Principal of the Year.More >>
Could 'Hollywood South' be right on the verge of a renaissance, of sorts? The answer is a resounding yes, at least according to the local film industry's most ardent supporters.More >>
People from law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, and social service providers from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi attended the South Central US Human Trafficking Conference at LSUS.More >>
On Friday, officials announced that the Barksdale Air Show will not be held in 2018 — but it will continue.More >>
A Shreveport police officer is now in police custody and placed on departmental leave after he allegedly viewed multiple criminal histories for personal reasons.More >>
A group of Shreveport residents is getting together in support of local businesses.More >>
The escaped state prison trusty who kidnapped and killed a young woman at the David Wade Correctional Center Thursday was serving time for 3 different convictions, including an attempted robbery in which a woman and child were shot.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
A team of grief counselors has been called in to the David Wade Correctional Center in Homer, Louisiana following Thursday's prison escape and the murder of an assistant warden's daughter.More >>
