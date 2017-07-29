Cowboys sign Luke McCown to one-year deal - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Cowboys sign Luke McCown to one-year deal

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
(KSLA) - The Cowboys announced Friday they have signed former Louisiana Tech quarterback and 14-year NFL veteran Luke McCown to a one-year deal. 

McCown will compete for a back up spot on the team's roster. 

He's spent the last four seasons with New Orleans. He has also spent time with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Atlanta. 

He will be inducted into the Louisiana Tech Sports Hall of Fame in the fall. 

