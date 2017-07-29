Search on for gunmen who left 2 dead, 1 wounded in ETX

Authorities in Panola County are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead and one injured.

It happened around 8:45pm Friday evening in the community of Panola, west of Bethany.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office responded to a private road near County Road 334 after receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the trailer house, they found two people lying on the ground. Deputies dragged the victims to a safe spot and covered the door and windows of the trailer house. One survived but the other is dead.

When deputies entered the home to see if the shooters were still there, they also found a white male lying face down in the living room with at least two gunshot wounds. He is also dead.

After a complete search, the house was cleared. Numerous shell casings were found on the ground in front of the trailer house.

A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan. It's believed the suspects have left the immediate area.

The surviving victim was flown to LSU Shreveport. Authorities will work to interview him Saturday to get a description of the shooters.

The identities of the two deceased and surviving victim are being withheld at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.