Bossier Sheriff wars residents of jury duty scam

A familiar scam is going around again, officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has received calls where residents are called by someone identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer to send money in for missing jury duty, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. This isn't the first time they've heard of this scam.

The caller is instructed to go to a Rite Aid and purchase a bond voucher or they will be charged with a misdemeanor.

When the resident asks the caller to provide them with information, the scammer will reply with it is illegal for them to send anything in writing, according to BPSO.

If ever contacted by authorities for missing jury duty, they will never ask you for money.

Officials say that if you feel you are being scammed or something doesn't add up, you can always contact the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court regarding jury duty or the appropriate agency to report your situation.

Finally, contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 to report any scam or criminal activity.

