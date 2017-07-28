SPD officer arrested, accused of illegally accessing records

A Shreveport police officer is now in police custody and placed on departmental leave after he allegedly viewed multiple criminal histories for personal reasons.

Derek Snyder was charged with a single count of violation of Louisiana Bureau of Criminal Identification and Information Regulations, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Friday.

According to the Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board, “When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on "departmental leave" for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”

Snyder joined the Shreveport police force in February 2014.

