Barksdale Air Show skipping 2018, moving every other year

On Friday, officials announced that the Barksdale Air Show will not be held in 2018 — but it will continue.

The show will be held again in 2019, and every other year, according to the Barksdale's 2nd Bomb Wing office of Public Affairs.

The show is very costly to the 2nd Bomb wing mission, 2,500 Airmen per day for three days and nearly 46,000 man-hours during the year for planning and execution.

“These demands force difficult decisions on how to most effectively continue meeting our primary mission requirements,” said Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander.

Neuman spoke with Shreveport Ollie Tyler and Mayor Lo Walker regarding the decision. He also spoke with Military Affairs Council and Committee of One Hundred, Inc.

According to a news release, the base will continue to remain involved in the Shreveport-Bossier community.

