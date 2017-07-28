Court records reveal history of prison trusty turned kidnapper, killer

Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

A team of grief counselors has been called in to the David Wade Correctional Center in Homer, Louisiana following Thursday's prison escape and the murder of an assistant warden's daughter.

The young woman kidnapped and killed by an escaped trustee at David Wade Correctional Center has been identified as Amanda Leigh Carney, 19. (Source: Summerfield High School Administration/Facebook)

The escaped state prison trusty who police say kidnapped and killed a young woman at the David Wade Correctional Center Thursday was serving time for 3 different convictions, including an attempted robbery in which a woman and child were shot.

Deltra Henderson, 39, was serving 30 years for convictions for distribution of cocaine, attempted armed robbery and aggravated burglary when he walked away from custody at the state prison and kidnapped and killed 19-year-old Amanda Carney.

Carney graduated in May from Summerfield High School in Claiborne Parish and lived on the prison grounds with her parents, who both work at the prison.

Having transferred from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in South Louisiana shortly after his conviction in 2001, Henderson had spent 16 years at the state prison in Homer and was a "trusty" there. The status allows inmates special privileges. Had he served out his full sentence, he would not have been released until 2031. However, Henderson had a "good time" release date of March 28, 2025 according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

After crashing 2 stolen vehicles and killing Carney Thursday, Henderson barricaded himself inside a home on prison property was fatally shot in a standoff that ended in a shootout with prison guards.

Henderson was identified as the gunman in a botched burglary and armed robbery in Farmerville in which a woman he had known since childhood was shot in the face. Her daughter was shot in the side and paralyzed from the waist down.

Henderson and 4 other men were accused and eventually convicted in connection with the attempted armed robbery and burglary of Steve Goldsby.

According to court records from the appeal of one of his co-defendants,

Around midnight on the evening of September 8, 1999, members of the Steve Goldsby family were asleep in their home in Farmerville, Louisiana, when they were awakened by intruders. Steve Goldsby, his wife, Darlene, and his daughter, Athena, were asleep in one bedroom, and Darlene's brother, Willie Heard, was asleep in another bedroom. Darlene testified that she had heard the bedroom door being pushed open. The bedroom was dark, the only light coming from the hallway through the opened door. She saw four people standing in the doorway but could not see their faces. One of the men fired several shots toward the bed. One shot struck Darlene in her face and another hit Athena in her side. Steve rolled out of bed, pulling Darlene to the floor with him. Steve told Athena to get up, but she was unable to move. Steve did not recognize the male intruder who commanded, “Come on out! I know you're over there. Come on out, come out. I got this nine. I got this nine.” The intruder warned the Goldsbys not to try anything funny. Darlene recognized the voice of the gunman as that of Deltra Henderson, whom she had known since childhood.

Louisiana State Police and the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office are leading the joint investigation into Thursday's escape and murder.

A vigil is planned in Carney's memory for next week after her funeral. A team of grief counselors was called in Friday for staff, relatives, and inmates at the state prison.

DWCC is located on 1,500 of land, which is mostly forested, according to its website. Opened 1980, the correctional center was the first medium-security state prison in North Louisiana. It now has a capacity of 1,244 inmates.

