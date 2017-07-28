Conference provides information on fighting human trafficking

Human trafficking is a problem not only in the country but also in the ArkLaTex.

On Friday, 300 people from law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, and social service providers from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi attended the South Central US Human Trafficking Conference to learn about and how to combat this problem.

Last week in Shreveport, two people were taken into police custody and charged in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation. 30-year-old Bingbing Li and 34-year-old Linan Tian were both arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of human trafficking.

"Because of where Shreveport and Bossier are located," said Earl Campbell, Assistant US Attorney and Human Trafficking Coordinator. "We have the Intersection of two major interstates. it's just a breeding ground for this type of activity."

Campbell said law enforcement officials went through training on to learn how to investigate human trafficking cases and how to examine, preserve and make evidence presentable in court.

The social service professionals learned how to provide services to victims and survivors of human trafficking.

