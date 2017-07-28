Grief counseling offered at state prison following trusty escape, murder

A team of grief counselors has been called in to the David Wade Correctional Center in Homer, Louisiana, following Thursday's prison escape and the murder of an assistant warden's daughter.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, a Critical Incident Stress Management team is offering counseling to staff, relatives, and offenders at the state prison.

According to the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old prison trusty Deltra Henderson kidnapped and killed 19-year-old Amanda Carney Thursday before being fatally wounded in a standoff with officers at a home on the prison grounds.

"Our hearts hurt today as we grieve, and mourn the loss of one of our own," said James M. Le Blanc, Secretary, Department of Public Safety and Corrections. "This is a dark day for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young lady, David Wade staff, and all those affected by this tragedy. I am extremely proud of our staff for their outstanding dedication and professionalism as well as their strength and rapid response in handling this tragic situation. We're thankful for our law enforcement partners, Louisiana State Police and the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office, for their tremendous response and support."

Carney lived on the prison property with her stepfather and her mother, who also reportedly works at the prison.

State Police and the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office are leading the joint investigation into Thursday's escape and murder.

Henderson had been incarcerated at David Wade Correctional Center since June 4, 2001 for three different convictions.



• Distribution of cocaine - 10 years concurrent

• Attempted armed robbery - 30 years concurrent

• Aggravated burglary - 30 years concurrent

Henderson's sentences began a month earlier at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel on May 4, 2001. He had a good time release date of March 28, 2025.

