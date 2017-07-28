Firefighters investigate warehouse fire in Texarkana, TX

Investigators in Texarkana, TX are looking for answers after a fire damaged a local warehouse Thursday night.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. at the Dyke Industries, Inc warehouse in the 1200 block of W 13th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Building materials were stored in the warehouse.

