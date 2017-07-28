Texarkana, TX restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Texarkana, TX police are searching for a man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Sunday night.

At around 11 p.m., police say a man armed with a handgun entered the Red Lobster in the 3000 block of St. Michael Drive.

The man threatened employees and took an unknown undisclosed amount of money before taking off on foot.

The man was described being about 5’8” to 5’10”, in his late teens or early 20’s, wearing dark clothing.

The eatery did not have surveillance video of the gunman.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

