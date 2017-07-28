The Lunch Bunch: Group eats together in support of Shreveport-Bossier restaurants

A group of Shreveport residents is getting together in support of local businesses. (Source: The Lunch Bunch/ Facebook)

The group called the "Lunch Bunch" was formed in response to the closing of several locally owned restaurants in Shreveport Bossier.

"It was kind of an outcry last week about different restaurants closing around town and I just put a post out on social media saying, 'hey we should really put our heads together and see what we can do for our community'," said Emerie Gentry, the group's organizer.

According to the group's Facebook page, the members will meet for lunch every Friday at a designated restaurant.

"There are no speeches. There are no tasks to be done. Just having lunch! (Everyone has to eat anyway!)," the post says.

The page references a Facebook post by Shreveport resident Patrick Kirton in which he asked everyone in the area to support Deli Casino Sandwich Shoppe.

"I remembered how last year there was something similar that happened in Deli Casino and a lot of people started going there again so I said how about we just make it an organized Friday lunch deal and here we are," Gentry said.

At the time, the Deli Casino was hurting due to a more than 2-year long construction project.

The post simply encouraged people to eat there.

"All of a sudden, my phone started binging all day long," he said. "People responded in a way I never saw coming."

In two days, the post had been shared more than 5,500 times.

Gentry says every week there will be a different location. On Friday, they met up for their first "Lunch Bunch" at Tejas on Pierremont Road.

"This thing has just exploded into something that is going to be for every locally owned restaurant in town," said Tejas owner Weston Mcelwee.

Mcelwee started the restaurant about 13 months ago. He says fewer businesses, less competition is not exactly a good thing.

"It's not a good feeling because you don't know if you're next but it definitely keeps you on your toes … you don't want to be the one closing your doors, you don't wanna be the one telling your employees that you know I'm sorry but its over," Mcelwee said.

According to Gentry, the group chooses their restaurants by randomly selecting the name of a business out of a cup.

"I'd like to see even newer places that people haven't really had a chance to go by or even know exist," said one Lunch Bunch member.

The Facebook group is open to anyone who wants to join.

