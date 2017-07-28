Texarkana, TX police search for missing man

Members of the Bowie County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team helping in the search for 45-year-old Richard York. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, TX police believe 45-year-old Richard York has been missing since July 2. (Source: Texarkana, TX Police Department)

Police in Texarkana, TX are looking for a man that has been missing since Sunday, July 2.

Members of the Bowie County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team started searching early Friday morning in an area around the Sunset area near Sunset Baptist Missionary Church in Texarkana, TX for 45-year-old Richard York.

Police believe York was dropped off on the side of the roadway on Summerhill Road just south of Interstate 30.

He was highly intoxicated at the time and requested the person with whom he was riding to drop him off there, according to police.

York is described as being about 5'10" and 205 pounds.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Texarkana, TX Police Department at 903-798-3116.

