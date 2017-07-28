SFD investigating after pile of clothes catch fire

Shreveport Fire Department is trying to determine how a pile of clothes on a living room floor ignited Friday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Jones Mabry Road.

Firefighters say they had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The home was occupied but firefighters say it is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are on scene working to figure out how the fire started.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.