2 18-wheelers overturn in crash on I-20 E in Bossier Parish

Crews in Bossier Parish worked to clear a crash involving two over turned 18-wheelers Friday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 37 just past the Haughton exit.

Louisiana State Police say a FedEx truck and another tractor trailer got into a crash and both vehicles overturned.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Until crews were able to clear the scene, the outside lane was blocked while traffic flowed through the inside lane.

Louisiana State Police and Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office both responded to the crash.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.