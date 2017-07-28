2 18-wheelers overturn in crash on I-20 E in Bossier Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 18-wheelers overturn in crash on I-20 E in Bossier Parish

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Crews in Bossier Parish worked to clear a crash involving two over turned 18-wheelers Friday morning. 

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 37 just past the Haughton exit. 

Louisiana State Police say a FedEx truck and another tractor trailer got into a crash and both vehicles overturned. 

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Until crews were able to clear the scene, the outside lane was blocked while traffic flowed through the inside lane.

Louisiana State Police and Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office both responded to the crash. 

