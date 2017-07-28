Coroner IDs victim in deadly Shreveport crash

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a woman killed in a crash in southwest Shreveport late Thursday night.

Theresa Washington, 32, of Shreveport, was killed just before 9:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road, near Mansfield Road, when her westbound vehicle struck a telephone pole.

Washington was taken to University Health hospital for autopsy.

Shreveport police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.