Shreveport man convicted of attempted murder

A Shreveport man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder on Thursday.

It took a jury just two hours to convict 31-year-old Willie Dewayne Lynn of beating a man who tried to stop Lynn from attacking his girlfriend during a party on January 24, 2016.

The victim, Dave Delaney of Bossier City, had his skull crushed with a three-foot metal pipe, losing parts of his skull and now is paralyzed, blind in his left eye and unable to use his left arm. Surgeons had to affix a prosthetic cap to his skull to replace missing pieces of his cranium.

Jury selection, opening statements and testimony by three witnesses kicked off the trial Tuesday. Then nine witnesses presented Wednesday, finishing with two final witnesses and closing arguments Thursday, followed by the jury finding Lynn guilty.

Lynn has prior misdemeanor convictions for simple battery from 2011, illegal possession of stolen things also from 2011 and theft in 2013.

Lynn will return to court August 9, 2017, to be sentenced.

He faces at least 10 and up to 50 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

