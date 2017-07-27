Albertson’s closing Bossier store

A grocery chain says it soon will shut down its Bossier City store.

The closure of Albertson's No. 4220 at 3121 E. Texas St. will impact 76 workers.

"We do not anticipate being able to transfer all of the store employees, which will result in some displaced employees," company spokeswoman Catherine S. Weil says in a missive to Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

"Employees do not have bumping rights; and there is no collective bargaining representative."

The store's pharmacy will close around Aug. 10 and the store itself will be closed on or about Sept. 2, she added.

"We have been honored to serve the citizens of Bossier City in the past and plan to continue to do so with our other locations in Shreveport and elsewhere in Louisiana."

Further questions about the closure are being directed to the store's human resources manager, Alexis Lovely-Jones, by calling (225) 508-3053.

