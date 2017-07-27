Man wanted for reportedly robbing cab driver

Shreveport detectives are trying to identify a man believed to be responsible for robbing a cab driver Monday morning in west Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are trying to identify a man believed to be responsible for robbing a cab driver Monday morning in west Shreveport.

Officers were called to the intersection of Murphy Street and Portland Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

The driver of the cab picked up a passenger in Bossier City and dropped him off in the 1400 block of Portland Ave. when the suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun on the cab driver.

Police say the gunman demanded the driver’s cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He ran from the cab and remains at large.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect from another investigation. He is believed to have committed caper.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

