Slain hostage ID'd as Assistant Warden's step-daughter in deadly prison standoff

A lawsuit accuses state prison officials of blocking attorneys from investigating claims that inmates with disabilities are being neglected and abused at a Northwest Louisiana prison.

Lawsuit alleges inmates at NWLA prison may have been forced to bark for food

The Warden of David Wade Correctional Center confirmed that the woman kidnapped and killed Thursday night was the step-daughter of the Assistant Warden.

Authorities say the inmate, identified as 39-year-old Deltra Henderson, escaped from a state prison, stole a car that later was found wrecked, killed an Assistant Warden's step-daughter he had taken as a hostage was then himself shot dead by law officers after firing at them during a standoff.

Prison officers, Louisiana State Troopers and Claiborne Sheriff’s deputies began their manhunt at 1:40 p.m. Thursday for Henderson, who was an inmate at David Wade Correctional Center.

The state prison is located northeast of Homer in Claiborne Parish.

State officials have not yet released the identity of the slain hostage.

"Officers determined Henderson had stolen a car after finding the wrecked vehicle not far from the prison complex," according to a Louisiana Corrections Department statement.

Late Thursday afternoon, authorities found Henderson holed up in a home on prison property, not far from the wrecked vehicle, and surrounded the building.

"Authorities worked to capture Henderson peacefully, but he fired shots at officers and they returned fire," according to the statement.

Henderson was serving time on one count each of attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary and cocaine distribution.

He was incarcerated since 2001 and was due to get out March 28, 2025, with a good time.

Authorities said Henderson was listed as a trusty, a prison inmate granted special privileges as a trustworthy person.

