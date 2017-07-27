LA inmate, hostage die in standoff at prison near Homer

A lawsuit accuses state prison officials of blocking attorneys from investigating claims that inmates with disabilities are being neglected and abused at a Northwest Louisiana prison.

A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.

It happened Thursday at a Louisiana prison near Homer in Claiborne Parish.

State officials have identified the slain hostage only as a Claiborne Parish resident.

That person's name is being withheld pending notification of their family.

Authorities say the inmate is 39-year-old Deltra Henderson, who was being held at David Wade Correctional Center.

Prison officers, Louisiana state troopers and Claiborne sheriff's deputies began a manhunt for Henderson at 1:40 p.m. after he went missing from the prison.

"Officers determined Henderson had stolen a car after finding the wrecked vehicle not far from the prison complex," according to a Louisiana Corrections Department statement.

Late Thursday afternoon, authorities found Henderson holed up in a home on prison property, not far from the wrecked vehicle, and surrounded the building.

"Authorities worked to capture Henderson peacefully, but he fired shots at officers and they returned fire."

Authorities earlier said that they had Henderson, who is a trusty, surrounded on the prison grounds.

They also said then that no one had been hurt, there were no hostages and there was no threat to neighboring communities.

Assisting prison personnel are Claiborne sheriff's deputies and Louisiana state troopers.

Henderson was serving time on one count each of attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary and cocaine distribution.

He had been incarcerated since 2001 and was due to get out March 28, 2025, with good time.

