LA inmate, hostage die in standoff at prison near Homer

A lawsuit accuses state prison officials of blocking attorneys from investigating claims that inmates with disabilities are being neglected and abused at a Northwest Louisiana prison.More >>
A lawsuit accuses state prison officials of blocking attorneys from investigating claims that inmates with disabilities are being neglected and abused at a Northwest Louisiana prison.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The couple had only been married three months when the officer died, but they always wanted to have children.More >>
The couple had only been married three months when the officer died, but they always wanted to have children.More >>
Eden Antoinette is a happy, healthy baby. She was born only six days ago to two loving parents. But Eden may never comprehend the frantic hours spent trying to save her mother's life.More >>
Eden Antoinette is a happy, healthy baby. She was born only six days ago to two loving parents. But Eden may never comprehend the frantic hours spent trying to save her mother's life.More >>