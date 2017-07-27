LA inmate, authorities in standoff at prison near Homer

A state inmate is at the center of a standoff at a Louisiana Corrections Department prison in Claiborne Parish.

It began when 39-year-old Deltra Henderson, a trusty, was reported as missing.

Authorities say they now have him surrounded on the grounds of David Wade Correctional Center near Homer.

The situation poses no threat to neighboring communities, they added.

Assisting prison personnel are Claiborne sheriff's deputies and Louisiana state troopers.

Henderson is serving time on one count each of attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary and cocaine distribution.

He has been incarcerated since 2001 and was due to get out March 28, 2025, with good time.

