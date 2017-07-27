Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

A lawsuit accuses state prison officials of blocking attorneys from investigating claims that inmates with disabilities are being neglected and abused at a Northwest Louisiana prison.

Lawsuit alleges inmates at NWLA prison may have been forced to bark for food

Escaped trustee Deltra Henderson was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with law officers after barricading himself in this home on the grounds of the David Wade Correctional Center. (Source: Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Amanda Leigh Carney was taken hostage Thursday by 39-year-old inmate Deltra Henderson.

The Warden of David Wade Correctional Center confirmed Friday morning that Carney was the step-daughter of an assistant warden at the state prison, which is located northeast of Homer in Claiborne Parish.

The manhunt began just before 2 p.m., shortly after Henderson escaped and crashed a vehicle he had stolen in a remote area north of the prison. Carney’s body was later found there.

The sheriff's office says Henderson then made contact with another resident in the area and stole another vehicle before crashing it as well.

After that, Henderson entered a nearby home on the grounds of the prison and found an unsecured firearm. As prison guards closed in on the home, a gunfight ensued and the trusty barricaded himself inside.

He was shot and fatally wounded by officers after firing at them during the standoff.

"Authorities worked to capture Henderson peacefully, but he fired shots at officers and they returned fire," according to a statement released by police late Thursday.

Henderson was serving time on one count each of attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary, and cocaine distribution.

He was incarcerated since 2001 and was due to get out March 28, 2025, with a good time.

Authorities said Henderson was listed as a trusty, a prison inmate granted special privileges as a trustworthy person.

Carney graduated in May from Summerfield High School, according to Principal Shane Lee.

"There’s no words to express the sorrow in our hearts today," said Lee. "We lost one of our own. A young lady that we cherish. A lady that excelled in academics, athletics, and was a true role model to fellow classmates. Please be in prayer for the Summerfield School community, her family, and Claiborne Parish.”

Lee says a vigil is planned in Carney's memory for next week after her funeral.

