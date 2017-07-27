Man accused of performing sex act outside fast-food restaurant

BOOKED: Maxwell Thomas Grabenstein, 24, of the 400 block of Ockley Drive in Shreveport, one count each of obscenity and indecent behavior with juveniles (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man is accused of two sex crimes, including one involving minors.

Police arrested 24-year-old Maxwell Thomas Grabenstein, of the 400 block of Ockley Drive, at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.

He faces one count each of obscenity and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Officers took Grabenstein into custody for "allegedly masturbating in the bushes at the Burger King on Line Avenue," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

He was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center at 2:25 a.m. July 27 and remains in custody there, booking records show.

His bonds on the two charges total $70,000.

