Texarkana man arrested after Metro PCS robbery

A Texarkana man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Metro PCS store Monday night.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. at the store located in the 800 block of East Street. Police say a man armed with a gun got away with some cash before running toward Prince Street.

After talking to witnesses, detectives say 26-year-old Rolston Locket was identified as the suspect.

Later that night, police were called to another Metro PCS store on Richmond Road. According to police, Lockett got into a fight at the store while trying to pay his cell phone bill.

Lockett told police that he tried to pay the same bill at the other store on East Street that was robbed earlier.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Lockett on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department told investigators that Lockett could be found at a motel on North State Line Avenue.

Officers arrived at the motel where Rolston was taken into custody.

Investigators searched the motel room and found a gun similar to what was used in the robbery.

Lockett later admitted to detectives that he robbed the Metro PCS store.

Police say he is a convicted felon and warrants for illegally possessing a handgun are expected.

