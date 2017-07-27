Driver charged after hitting 2 young women in Red River Parish, killing one

Police say the Coushatta man that struck 2 young women Thursday in Red River Parish, killing one of them, was driving under the influence.

Lacy Ross and Rachel Barnette, both 19, were walking along the side of LA 784 just east of US Highway 71 just before 6 p.m. when they were struck by a westbound 2002 Buick Century operated by 47-year-old Kenneth Morse, according to Louisiana State Police.

Ross suffered minor injuries from the collision and was taken to University Health Shreveport for treatment. Barnette was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Red River Parish Coroner.

Morse was not injured, but police say he was impaired and that was a factor in the crash.

Morse was booked into Red River Parish Jail and booked on charges of vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular homicide, open container, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say that toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2016, 52% of the fatal crashes in the Troop G area involved impaired drivers, according to LSP. Motorists are asked to designate a sober driver any time alcohol is consumed.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or to contact their local law enforcement agency.

