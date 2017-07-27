Search for missing person in Red River Parish called off, comes up empty-handed

No human remains were found in the search for a missing person in Red River Parish after it was called off Thursday.

Authorities received a tip 3 days ago that could be connected to one of three open missing persons case in the area.

Deputies from both Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and Red River Parish Sheriff's Office began searching a wooded area behind an abandoned mobile home off LA 507 south of Coushatta Tuesday after the tip came in, according to Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis.

Even though deputies came up empty-handed, authorities believe the tip was valid.

"We conducted as thorough a search as any law enforcement agency could," said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. "Our deputies were joined by Red River deputies, and they worked tirelessly to search for human remains or clues that would help us in our investigation. Unfortunately, none were found."

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office website lists the following people as missing:

Clinton Devon Nelson, since Sept. 1, 2006,

Gregory A. Vice Jr., since March 21, 2000

Arrilla Naomi Webb-Vaul, since March 17, 1979

Davis added that all tips from viewers are appreciated.

"If anyone has any information about any of our missing person cases or cold cases, please contact the Bossier Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency," Davis said. "Your tip or information could be what makes a difference in bringing answers to family members who are waiting."

Anyone with information can contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203

