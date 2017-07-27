Human trafficking conference highlights importance of agencies working together

The Free Coalition to End Human Trafficking is hosting a conference to bring more education and training on sex trafficking Friday.

This year, the nonprofit is partnering with the US Attorney's Office, expanding beyond Northwest Louisiana to include agencies from Mississippi, Texas, and south Louisiana.

They will work on developing contacts and partnerships to bring an end to sex trafficking.

"We had been focusing so much on Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, this year, we're really focusing on I-20. That way, when there's travel along I-20 when there's travel across jurisdictions, we'll actually know who to call," said Shobana Powell, the Director of Free Coalition and the mental health coordinator for the Caddo Parish Juvenile Services.

Powell explains that over the past 5 years, she's seen such a change in helping victims, with more victims are being identified. She attributes it to a team of law enforcement and nonprofits that are able to work together.

"This is so important for our community because awareness is key. Awareness and education are going to help us combat this problem in our community," said Laurie McGehee, the manager of the probation department for Caddo Parish Juvenile Services.

350 people are expected to attend from agencies across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The focus will be mostly sex trafficking but also are going to be discussing labor trafficking.

