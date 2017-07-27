Grandma receives diploma 70 years after graduation

A Shreveport grandmother received the surprise of a lifetime when her old high school unknowingly held a ceremony, where they gave her her high school diploma.

According to her granddaughter, Cynthia Labue, Frances Margaret Lena was meant to walk across the stage at C.E Byrd high school to receive her high diploma in 1947.

Labue says the joyous day took a turn when her grandmother sat down at her seat just to realize her diploma's casing did not contain a diploma. She later found out that she was half a credit short of the total credits needed to graduate.

It was something that stuck with Lena for years.

That all changed on Thursday, July 27, 2017, when the school along her closest family members held a private graduation ceremony for Lena.

In a statement, the school said,

Caddo is thrilled to have Frances Lena Sanders as our newest graduate of the C.E. Byrd family. We thank C.E. Byrd Principal Jerry Badgley and Caddo staff for working together to go above and beyond in the interest of our students -- both past and present. Ms. Sanders is an amazing woman and we are grateful for the opportunity to help her attain a dream 80 years in the making. ?

The school also posted the event to their Facebook page where it received tremendous support from the community.

The post said, Lena left just short of graduation and after 70 years, and decided to do something about it!

KSLA News 12 is told that it was her daughter Cynthia that reached out to the school to help her mother get her diploma.

The Facebook post continued on to say, "Once a Jacket, Always a Jacket!"

We reached out to Ms. Lena, but she declined to comment.

