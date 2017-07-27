SPD investigating after person shows up to ER with gunshot wound

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a person has shown up to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police got the call after 11:30 a.m. to Willis Knighton North to reports of a person who was shot in the stomach area.

They showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Officials have not released the person's condition or if they have a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.

