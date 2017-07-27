11-year-old struck in driveway of Texarkana home dies from injuries

An 11-year-old Texarkana, Texas boy has died from injuries suffered when he was run over in his driveway Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6700 block of University Avenue, according to police.

Officers say that a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old friend of the family was dropping off an 18-year-old at the home when ran over the boy, who was sitting on a skateboard in the driveway.

The 11-year-old was sent to an ArkLaTex hospital but later died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The driver has not been charged and no citations have been issued.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.