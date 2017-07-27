Former NFL players host football camp for high school merger

Robert Jackson is a BTW Alumni who helped organize the Football Camp (Source: KSLA)

Multiple former NFL Players will be in Shreveport Saturday to host a football camp that will also help ease the merger between Fair Park and Booker T. Washington High School.

Roosevelt Collins is a former Dallas Cowboy who graduated from Booker T. Washington.

Collins also holds a Masters Degree in Family Studies and is a member of the TCU Football Hall of Fame

He will host the "Better Together" Football Camp on July 29 for both teams to help them learn the game better and learn to play as a whole.

The teams will practice agility drills and team building exercises.

Also on the field will be Texarkana native and former New York Giant receiver Byron Williams.

Williams will hold the "Next Level" Advanced Camp for any high school player 13 years of age or older.

A youth camp will also be held for kids between ages 8 and 18.

All three camps will be held at Booker T. Washington High School all day and admission is free.

