Shreveport churches amp up efforts after deadly year

While he doesn't do it while on pastor's patrol, Gonzalez says he has a license and carries a gun to protect himself and his congregation. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Police first got the call around 7:30 a.m. that a young man was fatally shot. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12

These men say more needs to be done in communities to help stop the violence. (Source: KSLA News 12)

As yet another person was killed in Shreveport following a shooting, church members in the area are trying to do more to stop the violence.

The most recent deadly shooting happened Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in the Queensborough neighborhood.

These men say more needs to be done in communities to help stop the violence. Like this morning's deadly shooting: https://t.co/SQsh1tWJTv pic.twitter.com/BdjyeO2jEi — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) July 27, 2017

That's the same neighborhood that members from New Beginnings Praise Ministries hosted a prayer walk July 17.

Kellandrea Pratt, of New Beginnings Praise Ministries, says her church plans on coming back to the area soon.

"We want to come back to this community and we want to get the citizens of the community involved and we want to get a few questions or statements from them on how we can help."

She says she doesn't want Thursday's deadly shooting to discourage people from the work they are doing.

"It didn't start overnight, it didn't just happen one day and it got this bad. And what happens is sometimes we forget or sometimes we don't do as much as we should."

Pratt says they are planning another walk in the Cooper Road area Monday. It will start at Evergreen Baptist Church on Fisher Street and end at Cooper Road Plaza on Peach Street

The church will also be coming back to the Queensborough area.

Pratt says they will host a Peace in the Park event at Bilberry Park. She says there will be sports, free food and music to give back to the community.

"We have to find something positive no matter how negative the situation has been. We have to find out what we can do to make it better. because we all can sit back and complain about it, but what can we do to make it better."

Rev. Ed Gonzalez, with Shreveport's Pastors on Patrol, says he hopes the recent prayer vigils and prayer walks will help people feel safer.

"Prayer does work. When you see this bullet, this bullet has a message on it. And it means that you've got one life. and that's what they're intending to do. This is going to take your life. My bible here, will change your life."

As a member of Pastors on Patrol, Gonzalez says they go out with officers as a second set of eyes and ears, but also to minister to the victims.

"To be able to have a pastor with them to talk to them about their families, their situations, how they feel, what they're going through, it so important because that gives them an out."

While he doesn't do it while on pastor's patrol, Gonzalez says he has a license and carries a gun to protect himself and his congregation.

"So you never know who's out there or what their motive is. It's the same things when our officers come against someone, they do not know what they're pulling up to."

Rev. Ed Gonzales says churches can be a soft target so he has a licenses to carry to protect him and his congregation. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/m5ZVJpH18f — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) July 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.