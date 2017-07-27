Shreveport police investigating fatal shooting in Queensborough - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police investigating fatal shooting in Queensborough

Police first got the call around 7:30 a.m. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12) Police first got the call around 7:30 a.m. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12)
Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting where at least one person has been shot and killed.

Police first got the call just after 7:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Catherine Street. That's in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. 

According to officers on the scene, a person is dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

