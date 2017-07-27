ETX man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Queensborough

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police say an arrest has been made after a fatal shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Police first got the call just after 7:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Catherine Street.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, the victim was in his late teens or early 20s. Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Cpl.Hines told KSLA News 12 that Demarcus Bradley of Waskom, Texas was identified as the suspect. Bradley, 30, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

The name of the person shot has not been released. There were others inside the home, including a young child, but no one else was hurt, according to Cpl. Hines.

Investigators say the shooter may have used a shotgun. Officers have located a shotgun and are working to determine if it is the one used in the shooting.

