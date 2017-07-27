Coroner IDs man slain in Shreveport; ETX man arrested

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.



Police first got the call around 7:30 a.m. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12)

Authorities have identified a man who was found fatally shot early Thursday morning in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Preliminary investigation indicates 25-year-old Markzaulous Lewis died after being shot with a shotgun in his torso, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

The official determination of his cause of death is pending results of an autopsy.

Officers have located a shotgun and are working to determine if it is the one used in the shooting.

Lewis was found dead just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in a residence in the 3100 block of Catherine Street.

Others, including a young child, were in the home but were not hurt, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Police have since arrested 30-year-old Demarcus Bradley, of Waskom, Texas, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

