Loyola's Dorsey, three from North Caddo sign scholarships

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana --- One of the top point guards in town in 2017 will be taking his talents to the next level.

Loyola's Tony Dorsey signed Wednesday with Southwestern Community College and will be active on the roster come the fall. He helped guide Loyola back to the playoffs this past season.

Out in Vivian, North Caddo honored three athletes with a signing ceremony.

Basketball players Sherrod Hill and Keshawn Sanders will be headed to Michigan to play for Olivet.

The Rebels' Tony Vargas made a name for himself with his strong leg on the football field but he's decided to go with his first love, signing a soccer scholarship with Shaw University.