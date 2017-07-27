Construction continues at The Joe - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Construction continues at The Joe

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
RUSTON, Louisiana --- The $45 million renovation process continues at Joe Aillet Stadium with the sights set on the Bulldogs' week one game against Northwestern State. Athletic director Tommy McClelland toured media members around the updated venue Wednesday.

