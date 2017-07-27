Construction continues at The Joe

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana --- When it comes to pumping up the crowds at Captain Shreve, Harlee Connell certainly isn’t afraid to make her voice be heard? Why would she be? Cheerleading is her passion, but not her sole passion. She represents one team in the air. The other, her fishing team, on the lake. “I came to my dad one day and I was like, ‘you know, this is something I wanna do. I did it my freshman year, and I did it my sophomore year, and I love it,’ Co...