Firefighters rescue ETX teenager pinned in wrecked car

An East Texas teenager was headed to register for college when lost control of his car, crashing it into trees along Interstate 30.

The wreck Wednesday totaled the eastbound car and pinned its driver.

But the New Boston, Texas, resident should recover thanks to an extensive rescue effort.

"Man, I thank God for these firefighters. And may God bless them," Eddy Huff said as he watched efforts to treat and free his son from the wrecked vehicle.

Firefighters battled not only the car for more than 1.5 hours but also triple-digit temperatures.

"The heat takes its toll. Right now, we are trying to rehab a little bit," Texarkana, Texas, fire Capt. Matt Buhrer said.

It proved to be one of the most difficult rescue efforts in some time for the firefighters.

"The roof and the dash were pushed down on him real tight and had his legs pinned in from about mid-abdomen all the way down," Buhrer said.

The injured teen stayed alert and communicated with rescue workers as they extracted him from the car.

"They responded quickly. They did their job. They got him out. And now he is on his way to the hospital," Huff said.

"I just want to say thank you, thank you to the Texarkana Fire Department and all the other fire departments that responded out here."

The injured teen was taken to Christus St. Michael Health Center.

The wreck is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

