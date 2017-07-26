LA 2 expected to reopen July 27 in wake of derailment in Vivian

Thirty KCS railway cars derailed just before 1 a.m. July 22, spilling coal on and near Louisiana Highway 1 in Vivian. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Motorists who use Louisiana Highway 2 in Caddo Parish will have to continue to detour for a few more hours.

The Louisiana highway department closed the section of highway over the Kansas City Southern railway tracks in Vivian until about noon Thursday.

This closure is so the company can make repairs and otherwise follow up in the wake of a train derailment.

Thirty train cars derailed just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

That spilled coal on and near Louisiana Highway 1, forcing the temporary closure of that roadway.

A boil advisory also was issued for several Vivian water customers.

LA 1 has since reopened; and the boil advisory has been lifted.

