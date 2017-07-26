BAFB, KSLA salute officer from Homer who served in S. Asia

Barksdale Air Force Base personnel recently saluted a Navy officer from Claiborne Parish who served in Afghanistan.

They took part in a dignified transfer for Senior Chief Petty Officer Alonzo Evans, says a post on the base's Facebook page.

He will be returned to his family in Homer.

KSLA News 12 thanks Senior Chief Petty Officer Evans for his service.

