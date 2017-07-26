EPA cleaning contaminants out of deserted SWAR salvage yard

EPA personnel have been in Hope, Ark., the past several weeks.

That has some residents wanting to know why.

"I heard that there was a meth lab over here," one person said.

That's not the case.

For nearly two months, workers have been cleaning up an abandoned metal salvage yard.

The Environmental Protection Agency was called in last year after state workers found potentially dangerous chemicals and heavy metals on the site known as the Hope Iron and Metal Facility.

"That is exactly what we found, primarily lead. And we found some PCB contaminations in the soil," said Nicholas Brecsia, coordinator for the EPA's Region 6.

"There could be a potential contact danger if you were out here digging on the site, if you were injesting the soil out here," he said of the former salvage yard at 812 N. Main St. "So that is one of the reasons we are out here is to remove that hazard from the site."



Rodney Phillips, whose barbershop is next to the cleanup site, said he did not realize that lead had been found there.

The last contact he had with the EPA was last year when workers took soil samples on his property, he said.

"I think they really could have informed the community or at least the residents that are right here in this neighborhood on what they were actually doing."

Workers are removing the contaminated soil and replacing it with with good soil.

"Anyone that has come by here, we have informed them of what kind of cleanup we are doing and why," Brescia said.

"So we have advised all parties. The state is also informed to what we have been doing, including the Department of Health."



Brescia expects the EPA to complete the $2 million emergency removal project in the next couple of weeks.

And so far, he said, the work has gone well.

"We have not seem anything go off the site from a particulate matter, which is basically dust coming off the site."

The abandoned salvage yard is being remediated under the EPA's Superfund program.

There are a dozen active and inactive Superfund sites in Hope, according to the EPA.

The EPA's Superfund designation means the land has been contaminated by hazardous waste, chemicals or other materials and needs to be cleaned up because it poses a risk to humans and/or the environment.

Click here to review a health assessment of the abandoned Hope Iron and Metal salvage yard.

