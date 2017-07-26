Website provides prescription drug abuse information for Arkansas students

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>
The Cheyenne, WY Police Department is making a strong stance against panhandlers in their community by taking to social media following an arrest.More >>
The Cheyenne, WY Police Department is making a strong stance against panhandlers in their community by taking to social media following an arrest.More >>
Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that has tried in recent years to avoid political conflict and become more inclusive in an awkward position.More >>
Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that has tried in recent years to avoid political conflict and become more inclusive in an awkward position.More >>
Brent Kelley, of Nashville, took this photo at a Sonic showing an elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife. In his Facebook post, Kelley wrote that it was "a beautiful display of love."More >>
Brent Kelley, of Nashville, took this photo at a Sonic showing an elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife. In his Facebook post, Kelley wrote that it was "a beautiful display of love."More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>