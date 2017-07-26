Website provides prescription drug abuse information for Arkansas students

A new online course in Arkansas is warning students about the dangers of abusing prescription drugs.

Prescription for Life uses videos, animations, and simulations to provide information on the effects of misusing prescription drugs.

"Across our state, we face a prescription drug abuse epidemic, with 40 percent of Arkansas teens reporting that they have tried prescription drugs," wrote Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on PfL's website. "I have made it my mission to bring critical, life-saving prescription drug abuse prevention education to high schools across Arkansas."

Rutledge also added that the website is free for schools to use.

Topics covered include:

What is an Opioid, Stimulant, and Depressant?

Proper Prescription Drug Use, Storage, and Disposal

The Brain and Body: Science of Addiction

Simulations: Refusal and Bystander Skills

Debunking of Common Myths about Prescription Drugs

According to PfL's website, Arkansas ranks number one in the nation for ages 12 to 17 in non-medical use of pain relievers. Over half of Arkansas teens report that it is easy to get prescription drugs from their parents' or grandparents' medicine cabinets.

The course will be available starting this school year.?

For information on using this program in your school or district, contact the Arkansas attorney general's office at education@ArkansasAG.gov or call 1-800-482-8982 or visit www.arkansasAG.gov.

