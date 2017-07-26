Krewe of Highland announces Mardi Gras coronation theme - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Krewe of Highland announces Mardi Gras coronation theme

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
The theme for the Krewe of Highland coronation is announced. (Source: Krewe of Highland) The theme for the Krewe of Highland coronation is announced. (Source: Krewe of Highland)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport's Krewe of Highland says Labyrinth is the theme of this year's coronation. 

This will be the krewe's 23rd coronation.

Tickets are on sale now for the adult-only event Aug. 18. 

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. 

The coronation will introduce the new royal court and the theme for the season. 

This year's coronation will be held at Remington Suite Hotel & Spa.

General admission tickets cost $35 each. 

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly