Krewe of Highland announces Mardi Gras coronation theme

Shreveport's Krewe of Highland says Labyrinth is the theme of this year's coronation.

This will be the krewe's 23rd coronation.

Tickets are on sale now for the adult-only event Aug. 18.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The coronation will introduce the new royal court and the theme for the season.

This year's coronation will be held at Remington Suite Hotel & Spa.

General admission tickets cost $35 each.

