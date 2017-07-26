Shreveport restaurant burglarized Wednesday morning

A morning burglary didn't stop one Shreveport business from opening for the day.

Police say that Anthony's Steak and Seafood on Mansfield Road was broken into around 5:45 a.m on Wednesday.

One man broke the business' two glass doors to get in and got away with $300 dollars.

Police were able to get a picture of him from the restaurant's surveillance system.

The restaurant's owner said this was the third or fourth time the restaurant was broken into. He added that they're not planning on going anywhere.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

