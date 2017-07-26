Marshall police seek woman accused of using stolen cards

Marshall police have released surveillance video of a woman who they say used stolen credit and debit cards. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance video of a woman using stolen credit and debit cards.

Police say on Saturday just before noon the woman went to Central Perks Café located in the 200 block of N. Washington Avenue.

While there, the woman reportedly went through an employee's purse and stole several credit and debit cards before leaving the café.

Police say the woman then used the stolen credit and debit cards at various businesses in the Longview, Texas area later in the day.

She is also suspected in several other similar incidents in the Longview and Tyler areas.

Anyone with any information about the identity of this woman is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 to remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.