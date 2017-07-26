LDH: Human West Nile Virus case reported in Bossier Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LDH: Human West Nile Virus case reported in Bossier Parish

Human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana (Source: WAFB) Human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE (WAFB/KSLA) -

State health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with one of those being in the ArkLaTex.

The Louisiana Department of Health said there is one case in Bossier Parish. 

Officials added there is also one case in each of the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, Morehouse, Ouachita and Rapides. Two cases are reported in Livingston Parish

According to LDH, all of the cases are from July.

