LDH: Human West Nile Virus case reported in Bossier Parish

State health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with one of those being in the ArkLaTex.

The Louisiana Department of Health said there is one case in Bossier Parish.

Officials added there is also one case in each of the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, Morehouse, Ouachita and Rapides. Two cases are reported in Livingston Parish

According to LDH, all of the cases are from July.

