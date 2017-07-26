Camp Forbing Marketplace gives Youree Drive alternative

"The whole driving factor behind this development right here was to allow all the people south of town a place to stop without having to go to Youree Drive," said Wayne Hogue, who owns Paciguo Gelato Caffe Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A 124,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace anchors the new Camp Forbing Marketplace on Ellerbe Road in Shreveport along with a 44,000-square-foot YMCA for its program and several athletic fields. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A growing development along Shreveport's Ellerbe Road has some businesses flocking to that part of the city.

"We were comparing several locations over toward Youree Drive and the Fern location and all of that, and we picked this spot really for two reasons. ... Number one is I know when Kroger puts something like this in place, they have a really good idea of what they're doing," said Wayne Hogue, who owns Paciguo Gelato Caffe Shreveport.

Plus he and Shreveport Councilman Michael Corbin believe new businesses bring new eyes.

"With development, there's always a bit competition," Corbin said. "People tend to like new places sometimes, and older places they forget about. ... So I think that's just human nature."

Camp Forbing Marketplace is less than a year old. The development, owned by NewQuest Properties, houses Kroger and Sprint stores,a Pita Pit and Silver Star Grille, to name a few.

"That was the whole driving factor behind this development right here was to allow all the people south of town a place to stop without having to go to Youree Drive," Hogue said. "And from what I've seen and what they told me, ... they were right. It's pretty successful."

And if you drive farther down the street, you'll see the area is getting bigger.

That's something Corbin says shouldn't worry residents just yet.

"When there is new development, people in residential areas always worry ... what is this going to do to my property values. And Camp Forbing is a bit isolated. ... So I don't think that we've seen any increase in property value."

The area also will be getting a YMCA.

"When the new YMCA gets here, that will be another draw and another group of people coming into that area that may not be there as much right now," the councilman said.

In addition to the YMCA, a CC's Coffee and a Thrifty's Liquor Store will open soon in the area.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.