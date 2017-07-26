'End the Silence:' SPD, Crime Stoppers offer reward for tips on illegal guns

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The "End the Silence, End the Violence" program is a collaborative effort between Shreveport Police and Shreveport/Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

One of six new billboards going up throughout the Shreveport area promoting Shreveport PD's and Crime Stoppers' new illegal firearm reporting initiative. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

A new initiative aims to get more guns and felons off Shreveport streets and reward those who report them.

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump's new program titled "End the Silence, Stop the Violence," allows citizens to anonymously report someone illegally possessing a firearm, including felons.

Should that information lead to an arrest, the tipster will be rewarded $300.

"This is a joint initiative by the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers to get felons in possession of a firearm off the street," said Jim Taliaferro, executive director of Shreveport/Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers.

SPD and Crime Stoppers rolled out the program on Wednesday, putting up six different billboards in the Shreveport area offering the reward and showing the Shreveport/Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers tip line: 318-673-7373.

"As you all know, a felon in possession of a firearm gets to go back to prison for an additional 10 years so it's not about the sentencing, it's about getting the gun and the felon off the street," Taliaferro said.

"When we talk about ending the silence, then ultimately you'll end the violence," said Cpl. Marcus Hines, SPD Public Information Officer.

