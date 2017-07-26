Police ask for help identifying liquor store robber

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

WANTED: Shreveport police are asking for the public's help identifying this man who they say robbed a Thrifty Liquor store (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for help identifying a man who they say robbed a liquor store Monday night.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the Thrifty Liquor in the 8000 block of Linwood Avenue to a call of a burglary.

When officers arrived they learned a man with a semi-automatic hand gun wearing a red scarf wrapped around his face entered the store and demanded money.

The man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

The man was described as being about 6'-6'2" and weighing between 180-190 pounds.

Anyone with any information about the man is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website.

