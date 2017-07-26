Man accused of stealing from Shreveport pawn shop

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport man is behind bars accused of breaking into a pawn shop.

Police say 18-year-old Peter Jackson was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly broke into the Discount Jewelry and Loan pawn shop.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the shop in the 2700 block of Mackey Lane where they discovered the glass had been broken and someone had entered the business.

No one was inside the business, but police say they saw Jackson nearby riding a bike with no headlights a few blocks away.

Officers stopped Jackson and noticed his right leg was bleeding from a fresh cut.

After watching surveillance video, police say they discovered Jackson breaking into the pawn shop and cutting his leg in the process.

Jackson was believed to be one of three men responsible for the burglary.

Police say the three men did not steal anything but did cause significant damage to the store front of the shop.

Jackson was charged with a single count of simple burglary and booked into Shreveport City Jail.

Anyone with any information about the burglary or the other 2 men is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website.

